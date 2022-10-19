Egypt - Matouk Bassiouny is currently managing four IPOs on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) in the sectors of education and health, according to Omar Bassiouny, Co-founder of the office, and head of the acquisitions and mergers sector at the office.

He told Daily News Egypt that the office is working on 4-5 acquisition deals, worth between $70m and $150m each, pointing out that the deals are in the petroleum, manufacturing, and education sectors, and he expected that the office will close 15 deals this year.

Bassiouny pointed out that the exchange rate changes made foreign investment slow down somewhat, and some deals were temporarily frozen until an agreement on the IMF loan was reached.

He said that the most attractive sectors for investment are education, food, and health care, because these sectors depend on population density and are therefore attractive to investments.

He pointed out that the office had already completed the implementation of a number of important deals in the Egyptian market recently, especially the acquisition of the Emirati ADQ Holding Company of minority stakes in 5 Egyptian companies, at a value of $1.9bn in addition to cooperating with the Saudi sovereign fund in acquiring 4 listed companies with a value of $1.3bn and there are other deals with the fund during the coming period.

