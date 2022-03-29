Abu Dhabi – Manazel has reported net profits attributable to the owners worth AED 20.45 million in 2021, down from AED 22.50 million in 2020.

The revenues reached AED 109.29 million last year, lower than AED 787.29 million in 2020, according to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Moreover, the basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) decreased to AED 0.008 in 2021 from AED 0.009 in 2020.

