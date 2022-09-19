Financial services company Lazard has hired the chair of the Saudi Tadawul, Sarah Al-Suhaimi, to chair its financial advisory business in the Middle East and North Africa, as it looks to strengthen its presence in the region.

She will also be appointed as the chair of Lazard’s Saudi Arabia unit, subject to regulatory approval, the New York-listed company said in a statement.

Al-Suhaimi, who has over 20 years in the finance industry, was named Saudi Stock Exchange (Saudi Tadawul Group) chair in 2017. She previously served as the CEO of SNB Capital.

She also held various roles at Saudi investment bank Jadwa Investment and Samba Capital.

I look forward to working with the firm’s international network of advisors to serve domestic, regional and international clients and help grow Lazard’s presence in the region,” said Al-Suhaimi.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

