Riyadh – Ladun Investment Company has achieved net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 30.01 million in the first half (H1) of 2022, an annual plunge of 59.16% from SAR 73.48 million.

The revenues enlarged by 27.71% to SAR 513.89 million during the first six months (6M) of 2022, versus SAR 402.40 million in the year-ago period, according to the interim income statements.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 0.60 in H1-22, lower than SAR 1.47 in H1-21.

In a separate bourse disclosure, the company’s board recommended a cash dividend distribution of SAR 0.30 per share, representing 3% of the share nominal value, for H1-22.

The Saudi firm will pay out a total of SAR 15 million for 50 million eligible shares. The eligibility and distribution dates will be announced at a later time.

Last June, Ladun Investment started the listing and trading of its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

