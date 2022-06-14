Riyadh – Ladun Investment Company will start listing and trading its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on Tuesday, 14 June.

Tadawul pointed out that the company will be trading on Nomu under the symbol 9535, according to a recent bourse disclosure.

The stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively.

Last May, Ladun Investment set the price for its initial public offering (IPO) at SAR 18 per share to list 5 million ordinary shares, representing 10% of the issued share capital, on Nomu.

