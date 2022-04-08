Riyadh – Yaqeen Capital Company has announced that Ladun Investment Company intends to trade on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

Ladun Investment plans to offer 5 million ordinary shares, equivalent to 10% of the company’s total shares, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.

Yaqeen Capital, the financial advisor and lead manager for the potential offering, noted that the offering period will take place on 22-26 May 2022.

Tadawul had approved the company’s request to list on Nomu on 20 October 2021, while the Capital Market Authority (CMA) granted its approval on 28 March this year.

It is worth noting that Yaqeen Capital was originally known as Falcom Financial Services Company before changing its name last January.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).