Shareholders of Kuwait's Qurain Petrochemical Industries Company (QPIC) have agreed to merge with Kuwait Projects Company (KIPCO) and also approved a reduction in share capital.

Shareholders approved the 2.18% share capital reduction from KWD 109.9 million ($356.6 million) to KWD 107.5 by cancelling nearly 24 million treasury shares.

QPIC shareholders also agreed to the dissolution of the company and the transfer of its assets and liabilities, rights and obligations to KIPCO, the company said in a regulatory filing on Boursa Kuwait. They are set to receive 2.24 new shares in KIPCO for every one of their shares.

This follows KIPCO investors also approving the merger last week.

Earlier, KIPCO shareholders had approved a capital increase of KWD 240.8 million dinars equivalent to 91.2% of the company's current issued and paid-up capital, by issuing 2.408 billion shares with no issuance premium.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

