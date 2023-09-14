Dubai-listed National International Holding Company (NIH) has signed new credit facilities to settle current financial obligations and support operations.

The deal, signed with a local Islamic lender, amounted to KWD5 million ($16.2 million), the Kuwait-based investment firm said in a bourse filing on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), where its shares trade.

Around KWD1.5 million of the amount will be used to settle “current facilities”, the company said. The remaining amount will be set aside for “operational activities”.

The company’s investment portfolio includes businesses in financial services, real estate, industrial, contracting, information technology, and leisure and tourism sectors.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

seban.scaria@lseg.com