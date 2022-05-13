Kuwait-based global logistics and warehouse provider Agility said its Q1 2022 net profit attributable to shareholders came in a shade higher at 12.8 million dinars ($41.6 million) versus 12.6 million dinars in the year-ago period.

The company, listed both on the Dubai Financial Market and the Boursa Kuwait, said the higher profit came as operating profit more than doubled to 24.6 million dinars compared with 10.5 million dinars in Q1 2021.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

