KUWAIT - The National Petroleum Services Company (NAPESCO) posted KD 5.3 million (approx. USD 16 million) worth of net profits in the first nine months of 2022, at a growth rate of 65 percent as compared to the earnings recorded in the SAME period of 2021.

The company said in a statement posted on Boursa Kuwait (the national stock exchange), on Sunday, that earning per share reached 55.6 fils.

NAPESCO was founded in 1993 as a private company offering pumping services to the Kuwait energy sector.

NAPESCO has established itself as a leading provider of upstream oilfield services including cementing, stimulation, coiled tubing, nitrogen, and downhole service tools.

In 2001 the company began offering Environmental Services and today maintains a leading position within the Gulf region in this realm.

