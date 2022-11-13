KUWAIT - The Ahli United Bank announced on Sunday gaining net profit of KD 106.3 million (USD 322 million) during the first nine months of this year, with a decline of 21.8 percent compared to the earnings recorded in the same period of 2021.

The Bank added in a statement published on its website that the company's share profit reached nine fils during the first nine months of year 2022.

The Bank was established back in 2000, and was listed in Kuwait Bourse in year 2006, with a capital of KD three billion, and was licensed as a retail sector bank by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB).

Ahli United Bank is a regional bank based in Bahrain. Its head office is located at Manama and is the largest bank in Bahrain. It is present in eight countries in the Middle East and United Kingdom.

