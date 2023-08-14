Kuwait-based global logistics and warehouse provider Agility said its Q2 2023 net profit attributable to shareholders fell nearly 12% to 14.17 million Kuwaiti dinars ($46 million) versus KWD 16.05 million in the year-ago period as higher interest payments weighed.

The net profit fell well short of analysts’ mean estimate of KWD17 million, according to data compiler Refinitiv.

The company, listed both on the Dubai Financial Market and the Boursa Kuwait, said in regulatory statements to the bourses on Monday that net operating profit more than doubled to KWD 327.8 million.

The drop in Q2 profit came due to higher interest expense due to higher rates, and an increase in debt that was required to fund expansions, including acquisitions, Agility said.

First half 2023 net profit rose by 2.3% reaching KWD 29.48 million.

