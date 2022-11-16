Knowledge Tower Trading Company will begin listing and trading its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on Thursday, 17 November 2022.

Tadawul pointed out that the stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively, according to a recent bourse disclosure.

The firm will list 350,000 ordinary shares, representing 20% of its total shares, under the symbol 9551.

It is worth noting that Tadawul had passed Knowledge Tower’s request to trade on Nomu on 24 July 2022, whereas the Capital Market Authority (CMA) granted its approval on 12 September this year.

