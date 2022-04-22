Cairo – The Egyptian Chemical Industries (Kima) plans to achieve net profits after tax worth EGP 426.41 million in fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, compared to its target of EGP 177.85 million for FY21/22.

The company also plans to generate total revenues of EGP 4.29 billion during the July 2022–June 2023 period, according to a recent bourse filing.

Moreover, the firm aims to invest around EGP 98.95 million to develop and renew factories in FY22/23.

According to the unaudited financials issued last March, Kima logged net profits worth EGP 331.23 million in the first half (H1) of FY21/22, versus net losses of EGP 631.26 million during the same period a year earlier.

