Riyadh – Jarir Marketing Company (Jarir Bookstores) has achieved net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 251.30 million during the January-March period in 2022, an annual decrease of 6.09% from SAR 267.60 million.

The revenues reached SAR 2.28 billion during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, down 9.62% from SAR 2.53 billion in Q1-21, according to the estimated financials for the period ended on 31 March 2022.

Moreover, the earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 2.09 in the first three months (3M) of 2022, lower than SAR 2.23 in the same period a year earlier.

On a quarterly basis, the company’s revenues declined by 1.34% in Q1-22 from SAR 2.31 billion in Q4-21, while the net profits fell by 4.26% from SAR 262.50 million.

In 2021, Jarir logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 991.90 million, an annual drop of 1.10% from SAR 1 billion.

