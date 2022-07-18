Riyadh – Jarir Marketing Company (Jarir Bookstores) has logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 428.50 million in the first half (H1) of 2022, down 6.21% from SAR 456.90 million in H1-21.

The company’s revenues amounted to SAR 4.29 billion in the January-June period of 2022, an annual decline of 5.46% from SAR 4.54 billion, according to the estimated financial results on Sunday.

Moreover, the earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 3.57 in H1-22, versus SAR 3.81 in H1-21.

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, Jarir’s net profits after Zakat and tax fell by 6.34% to EGP 177.20 million, compared to EGP 189.20 million in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, the Q2-22 revenues inched down by 0.24% to SAR 2.010 billion, compared to SAR 2.015 billion in Q2-21.

In the first three months (3M) of 2022, the listed company registered net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 251.30 million, lower by 6.09% than SAR 267.60 million in 3M-21.

