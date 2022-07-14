LONDON - Italian stocks fell on Thursday to their lowest level since November 2020 as Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi's coalition government risked collapse after the 5-Star Movement, one of its members, said it would not take part in a parliamentary confidence vote.

Italy's FTSE MIB blue chips index fell to lowest since November, down 2.7%, underperforming the pan European index, down 0.9%.

Italian banks tumbled 4.4% to the lowest level since March.

(Reporting by Joice Alves; editing by Jason Neely)