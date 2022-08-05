RIYADH — The Capital Market Authority (CMA) revealed that the number of individual investors in the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) had risen to six million by the end of the first quarter of 2022. Tadawul is the Arab world's largest bourse.



The increase in the number of individual investors reached 115,000 investors during the first quarter, and this marks an increase of 6 percent while compared to the same quarter of the previous year, the CMA said in a statement on Wednesday.



The authority stated that 74 percent of individuals investing in the main stock market are males while women account for 26 percent.

