BENGALURU - Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, reported a 12.2% rise in first-quarter profit on Friday, as its added more subscribers.

Jio, India's biggest telecom carrier by subscribers, said net profit climbed to 48.63 billion rupees ($593.2 million) in April-June, from 43.35 billion rupees a year ago.

Its revenue from operations rose 9.9% to 240.42 billion rupees. ($1 = 81.9772 Indian rupees)

