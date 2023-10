BENGALURU - India's most valuable company Reliance Industries reported a 27.4% rise in second-quarter profit on Friday, boosted by strength in its mainstay oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate said its consolidated profit rose to 173.94 billion Indian rupees ($2.09 billion) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from 136.56 billion rupees a year earlier. ($1 = 83.2325 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)