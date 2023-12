India's Ola Electric plans to raise 55 billion rupees ($661.9 million) in an initial public offering, according to draft papers filed with the country's market regulator on Friday.

This will be the first IPO by a two-wheeler maker in India since the debut of Bajaj Auto in 2008.

($1 = 83.0984 Indian rupees)

