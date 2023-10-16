BENGALURU - India's Jio Financial Services (JFS) on Monday said its second-quarter profit doubled from the previous quarter, in its first results report after being carved out from billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries and listed on stock exchanges.

Consolidated profit after tax for the three months ended September 30 rose to 6.68 billion rupees ($80.27 million) from 3.32 billion rupees in the April-June quarter, JFS said in a regulatory filing.

It did not give consolidated profit figures for the year-ago quarter.

($1 = 83.2230 Indian rupees)

