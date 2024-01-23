BENGALURU: Share of India's ICICI Bank were up around 3% on Tuesday after the country's second-biggest private lender reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit, helped by robust loan growth.

The lender reported a record high standalone net profit of 102.72 billion rupees ($1.24 billion) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to analysts' expectations of 100.25 billion rupees, as per LSEG data.

($1 = 83.0920 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nishit Navin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)



