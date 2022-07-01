BENGALURU: Indian shares slipped on Friday, entering the second quarter with losses in automakers and financials, as sentiment dampened after a shaky start in Asian trading as investors assessed risks to the economic outlook.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.51% at 15,700.15, as of 0357 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.48% to 52,762.07, after on Thursday capping its worst quarter since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nifty auto index slid 1.5%, ahead of monthly sales data, while the Nifty Bank index fell 1%.

The rupee hit a fresh record low of 79.11 against the dollar, versus Thursday's close of 78.97. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)



