BENGALURU: Indian shares rose on Tuesday, driven by gains in metals and banks, helping market recover from over three-week lows hit in the previous session.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.86% at 17,459, as of 0352 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.81% at 58,446.50.

The Nifty metals index rose 1.3%, while the bank index gained 1.2%.

In the benchmark Nifty 50 index, 49 out of 50 stocks traded in the positive territory. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora)



