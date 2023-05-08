BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Monday on improved sentiment, following robust economic data from the United States, but could consolidate amid a slew of corporate earnings.

The Nifty 50 was up 0.56% at 18,171.65 as of 9:28 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.66%.

Eleven of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced, with high weightage financials and information technology rising 0.5% each.

Global cues improved after robust U.S. jobs data for April brightened the economic outlook, temporarily easing concerns over the health of the economy and triggering gains in Wall Street equities. Asian markets inched higher.

($1 = 81.7330 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)