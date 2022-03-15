BENGALURU: Indian shares were marginally lower in choppy trade on Tuesday, as cooling oil and metal prices weighed on energy and steelmaker stocks, with investors' focus turning towards the upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.04% to 16,865.10 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.03% to 56,467.13 by 0517 GMT.

"The Fed event is right around the corner," said Aishvarya Dadheech, a fund manager at Ambit Asset Management. A rate hike is more or less discounted and the focus will be more on the Fed's commentary and tone, he said.

The U.S. central bank's two-day meeting will commence later in the day.

Meanwhile, government data showed on Monday India's consumer prices rose 6.07% in February, above the central bank's 2% to 6% target for a second straight month, with the rise mainly being due to food prices.

But, a continued slide in oil prices has helped allay concerns over future inflation readings, as India is the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer.

"Obviously, crude at $100 is much better (for the country) than at $130," Dadheech said.

The fall in oil prices, however, dragged the Nifty energy index by 0.95%. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation was the biggest percentage loser on the Nifty 50.

The Nifty Metal Index lost 2.16%. Steelmakers Tata Steel and JSW Steel slid about 2.3% each.

The Nifty Auto Index added 1.70% and was on track for its second straight session of gains.

Digital payments company Paytm extended its slide from the previous session, falling 6.8%. Its CEO on Monday sought to allay concerns over reports of user data being leaked to Chinese firms.

In broader Asian markets, stocks fell on surging COVID-19 cases in China and lack of major progress in Russia-Ukraine negotiations. (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)