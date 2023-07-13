Industrial Engineering Company for Construction and Development’s (ICON) ordinary general meeting (OGM) has greenlit increasing the firm’s issued capital by EGP 97 million distributed over 24.250 million shares at a par value of EGP 4 per share, according to a filing on July 13th.

Accordingly, the capital shall increase to EGP 582 million from EGP 485 million via the distribution of 1-for-5 bonus shares.

ICON is an Egypt-based company engaged in manufacturing and producing several types of steel-sheet-related products.

The company’s products include sandwich steel panels, caravans, guard rails, purlins, pre-fabricated units, corrugated sheets, galvanized tubes and pipes, aluminum windows, and doors.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).