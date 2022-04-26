SINGAPORE: HSBC Holdings reported a 27% fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as the Asia-focussed bank suffered from decreased revenues and slowing growth in Hong Kong.

Europe's largest bank with a market value of $130 billion posted a pretax profit of $4.2 billion for the first quarter ended March, versus $5.78 billion a year earlier.

The results were better than the $3.72 billion average estimate of 16 analysts compiled by HSBC.

About two-thirds of the London-headquartered bank's reported pretax profit comes from Asia.

