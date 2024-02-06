Riyadh – Herfy Food Services Company registered SAR 8.38 million in net profit during 2023, higher by 136.49% than SAR 3.54 million in 2022.

The revenues amounted to SAR 1.17 billion last year, lower by 5.63% than SAR 1.24 billion as of 31 December 2022, according to the interim income results.

Earnings per share (EPS) enlarged to SAR 0.13 in 2023 from SAR 0.05 a year earlier.

Income Statements for Q4-23

In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023, Herfy turned profitable at SAR 5.62 million, versus net losses valued at SAR 59.28 million in Q4-22.

Revenues edged down by 0.62% year-on-year (YoY ) to SAR 297.30 million in Q4-23 from SAR 299.19 million.

On a quarterly basis, the Q4-23 net profits plunged by 49.05% from SAR 11.04 million in Q3-23, while the revenues dropped by 5.02% from SAR 313.04 million.

