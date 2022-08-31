Riyadh – The board of Hail Cement Company has announced cash dividends distribution worth SAR 24.42 million for the first half (H1) of 2022, according to a recent bourse filing.

The Saudi listed firm will disburse SAR 0.25 per share, accounting for 2.50% of the share nominal value, for 97.70 million eligible shares.

Meanwhile, the eligibility and distribution dates for the H1-22 dividends will be on 31 August and 14 September, respectively.

In the first six months of (6M) 2022, Hail Cement shifted to net losses after Zakat and tax of SAR 13.72 million, compared to net profits worth SAR 41.21 million in the year-ago period.

The company registered revenues worth SAR 164.93 million during the January-June 2022 period, an annual growth of 11.59% from SAR 147.80 million.

