Dubai – Gulf General Investment Company registered net losses worth AED 183.32 million in 2022, an annual leap from AED 127.34 million.

Revenues plummeted to AED 411.43 million last year from AED 455.49 million in 2021, according to the preliminary financial results.

The loss per share stood at AED 8.37 in the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2022, compared to AED 5.17 a year earlier.

Moreover, the company’s total assets reached AED 4.20 billion in 2022, down from AED 4.73 billion in the January-December 2021 period.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2022, Gulf General Investment incurred net losses attributable to the equityholders of AED 49.34 million, lower than AED 81.55 million in 9M-21.

