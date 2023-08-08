Qatar - The Gulf institutions substantially stronger net selling yesterday dragged the Qatar Stock Exchange more than 17 points but overall its key index stood above 10,800 levels.

The telecom, industrials, real estate and consumer goods counters witnessed higher than average selling pressure as the 20-stock Qatar Index settled 0.16% lower at 10,803.54 points.

The foreign institutions were seen net profit takers in the main market, which saw the index touch an intraday high of 10,837 points.

The foreign individuals’ weakened net buying had its influence in the main bourse, whose year-to-date gains stood at 1.15%.

About 49% of the traded constituents were in the red in the main market, whose capitalisation shrank QR1.27bn or 0.2% to QR635.03bn with small cap segments losing the most.

The Gulf retail investors’ lower net buying had its say in the main bourse, which saw a total of 19,284 exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.14mn changed hands across 11 deals.

However, the domestic institutions turned bullish in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

The Islamic index was seen declining faster than the other indices in the main bourse, which saw no trading of treasury bills.

The Total Return Index shed 0.16%, All Share Index by 0.09% and Al Rayan Islamic Index (Price) by 0.29% in the main market, whose trade turnover grew amidst lower volumes.

The telecom sector index tanked 1.61%, industrials (0.96%), realty (0.71%), and consumer goods and services (0.24%); while insurance gained 0.5%, banks and financial services (0.39%) and transport (0.35%).

Major losers in the main market included Baladna, Widam Food, Ooredoo, Alijarah Holding, Qatari German Medical Devices, Industries Qatar, Gulf International Services, Qamco, Ezdan and Barwa. In the venture market, both Al Faleh Educational Holding and Mahhar Holding saw their shares depreciate in value.

Nevertheless, QLM, Ahlibank Qatar, Medicare Group, Al Meera and Qatar Islamic Bank were among the gainers in the main bourse.

The Gulf institutions turned net sellers to the tune of QR20.19mn compared with net buyers of QR12.39mn on August 6.

The foreign institutions were net sellers to the extent of QR3.54mn against net buyers of QR8.9mn on Sunday.

The foreign retail investors’ net buying declined perceptibly to QR0.48mn compared to QR2.72mn the previous day.

The Gulf individuals’ net buying weakened marginally to QR0.31mn against QR0.55mn on August 6.

However, the domestic funds were net buyers to the extent of QR17.69mn compared with net sellers of QR7.37mn on Sunday.

The local retail investors turned net buyers to the tune of QR6.24mn against net profit takers of QR8.04mn the previous day.

The Arab individual investors’ net selling shrank noticeably to QR0.99mn compared to QR9.16mn on August 6.

The Arab institutions had no major net exposure.

Trade volumes in the main market were down 4% to 110.13mn shares, but value shot up 35% to QR334.59mn and deals by 69% to 14,597.

The venture market saw a 68% surge in trade volumes to 0.67mn equities, 83% in value to QR1.41mn and 61% in transactions to 127.

