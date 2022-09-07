GlaxoSmithKline (GSK – Egypt) (BIOC) announced the payment date for EGP 0.75-per-share dividends for the full year 2021 to be on September 22nd, according to a filing to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on Tuesday.

Eligibility will be for shareholders until the record date of September 19th.

It is worth noting that the company reported a 454% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated profit after tax for the full year of 2021.

