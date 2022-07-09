Global equity funds faced a second straight week of outflows in the week to July 6, as investors remained concerned about a global economic slowdown and recession risks due to interest rate hikes by major central banks.

According to Refinitiv Lipper, investors withdrew a net $7.74 billion out of global equity funds. That compares with outflows of $8.92 billion in the previous week.

Data showed U.S. manufacturing activity slowed more than expected in June, while the euro zone's business growth also moderated.

"A US recession starting this Q4 is our new base case. We also expect recessions across the euro area, UK, Japan and other smaller economies," Nomura said in a note on Friday.

"This synchronised global growth downturn would slow G3 GDP growth to -0.8% y-o-y in 2023 from 2.0% in 2022."

U.S. and European equity funds recorded net selling of $5.11 billion and $4.89 billion respectively, although investors purchased Asian funds worth a net $1.05 billion.

Among sector funds, healthcare funds drew $1.07 billion in net buying, the biggest inflow in five weeks but financials, metals and mining, and industrials saw outflows worth $1.16 billion, $807 million, and $702 million respectively.

On the other hand, safer money market funds obtained a massive $64.78 billion, their biggest weekly inflow since Oct. 27.

Meanwhile, selling pressure in bond funds eased, as outflows reduced to $429 million, the lowest withdrawal in five weeks.

Global government and inflation-protected funds received $917 million and $213 million respectively, while high yield funds lured $219 million, their first weekly inflow in five weeks.

Investors sold short- and medium-term funds worth $6.01 billion, marking a 26th weekly outflow in a row.

Data for commodity funds showed investors sold precious metal funds worth $2.06 billion, the biggest outflow since March 2021, while energy funds had marginal net selling at $75 million.

An analysis of 24,355 emerging market funds showed equity funds had a third weekly inflow, worth $261 million, but bond funds recorded outflows of 755 million in a fourth weekly net selling in a row.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)