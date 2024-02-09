Genesis UAE, represented exclusively by Juma Al Majid, has reported exceptional performance in 2023, marked by a remarkable 36% increase in sales.

This achievement not only showcases the continued dedication of the Genesis team but also marks the second consecutive year of receiving the prestigious ‘Best Performance’ award.

Suliman Al Zaben, Director of Genesis UAE, commented: "2023 was another exceptional year as we continued to prioritise customer satisfaction and tailor our services to meet their needs. We are immensely proud of the growth we achieved, and extend our gratitude to our loyal customers for their unwavering support, which has enabled us to maintain our exceptional market presence. We can see that 2024 has already begun to bring us a similarly impressive set of opportunities and offerings."

Sustaining momentum

Omar Al-Zubaidi – CEO of Genesis Middle East & Africa, said: "Our 2023 results reflect the potent synergy of innovative design and customer-centricity at Genesis in the UAE. As we navigate this year, our focus sharpens on sustaining this momentum."

Embracing the shift towards eco-friendly transportation, Genesis launched an innovative Electric Vehicle (EV) lineup during 2023, featuring the avant-garde G80, GV70, and GV60 models, thereby reinforcing its pledge to sustainability and impressive craftsmanship.

Further cementing its footprint, Genesis inaugurated a second state-of-the-art Dubai showroom on the esteemed Sheikh Zayed Road in December. This launch marked the second independent such opening within a year and showcases the brand's philosophy of 'Athletic Elegance' through its architectural grandeur and sophisticated aesthetic.

Genesis UAE has been steadily raising brand awareness, expanding its network and successfully delivering initiatives that serve multiple positive purposes; one of those being the ‘Safe Driving Stars’ scheme in collaboration with Dubai Police.--TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).