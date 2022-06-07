Cairo – The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of Ghabbour Auto (GB Auto) has approved an issued and paid-up capital decrease to EGP 1.08 billion from EGP 1.09 billion.

The company will reduce its capital by cancelling 8.5 million treasury shares, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

It is noteworthy to mention that in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, the consolidated net profits of GB Auto rose by 4.6% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 365.64 million from EGP 349.52 million, including minority shareholders' rights.

