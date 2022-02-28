ArabFinance: The board of directors of GB Auto (AUTO) has proposed the distribution of cash dividends worth a total of EGP 38.90 million, equivalent to EGP 0.35 per share, to shareholders for 2021, according to a statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

The board also recommended the payment of cash dividends in two installments; the first worth EGP 0.10 per share on April 21st and the second worth EGP 0.25 per share on September 29th.

The proposal is subject to the approval of the ordinary general meeting (OGM).

Moreover, the board approved the amendment of Articles 6 and 7 of the company’s Articles of Association.

In a separate statement, GB Capital for Financial Investments, a subsidiary of GB Auto, announced that its board of directors has decided to appoint Arqaam Capital as an advisor.

Arqaam Capital will study all available strategic options for GB Capital, particularly the investment in Netherlands-based MNT Investments BV.

It is worth noting that GB Auto’s consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company grew to EGP 1.47 billion in 2021 from EGP 916.95 million 2020.

GB Auto is an Egypt-based automotive that operates in trading, distributing, and marketing all transportation means, including heavy trucks, semi-trucks, passenger cars, buses, agriculture tractors, and pick-ups.