Fujairah Cement Industries on Friday said it narrowed its net loss to 102.7 million dirhams ($28 million) for the full year 2021, from 130.5 million dirhams in 2020.

In a statement on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), the cement maker said that, adjusting for a surplus of 34.7 million dirhams on land revaluation, total comprehensive loss came to 67.9 million dirhams.

Revenues for the year fell 25 percent to 419.9 million dirhams year-on-year due to lower sales and lower average selling prices.

At a meeting on Thursday, board of directors also proposed that the company delist from Boursa Kuwait, where it is jointly listed, due to conflict between the regulations for the two exchanges, as well as the high cost of subscription to the Kuwaiti stock market.

