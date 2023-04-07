Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Wall Street reverses to end higher, bond yields steady ahead of US jobs report, holiday

All three major U.S. stock indexes bounced back

Dollar dips vs most currencies ahead of US nonfarm payrolls

The dollar rose against the Japanese yen, up 0.4% at 131.765 yen

Safe-haven gold eases on its way to weekly rise on economic woes

Spot gold was down 0.6% to $2,009.07 per ounce

Oil steady, notches third weekly gain after shock OPEC+ cuts

Brent crude settled up 13 cents, or 0.2%, at $85.12 a barrel

Mideast Stocks: Gulf markets retreat as recession worries weigh

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index eased 0.1%

Australia cancels Binance Derivatives' financial services licence

The move will not allow clients to increase their derivatives positions or open new positions with Binance

