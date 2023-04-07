PHOTO
Wall Street reverses to end higher, bond yields steady ahead of US jobs report, holiday
All three major U.S. stock indexes bounced back
Dollar dips vs most currencies ahead of US nonfarm payrolls
The dollar rose against the Japanese yen, up 0.4% at 131.765 yen
Safe-haven gold eases on its way to weekly rise on economic woes
Spot gold was down 0.6% to $2,009.07 per ounce
Oil steady, notches third weekly gain after shock OPEC+ cuts
Brent crude settled up 13 cents, or 0.2%, at $85.12 a barrel
Mideast Stocks: Gulf markets retreat as recession worries weigh
Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index eased 0.1%
Australia cancels Binance Derivatives' financial services licence
The move will not allow clients to increase their derivatives positions or open new positions with Binance
