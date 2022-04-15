Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

U.S. stocks dip, bond yields climb on tightening concerns

After the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.67% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.71%

Gold dips, but set for weekly gain on safe-haven demand

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,971.04 per ounce

Oil rises on news EU may phase in a ban on Russian oil imports

Brent futures settled up $2.92, or 2.68%, at $111.70 a barrel

Hawkish Fedspeak keeps dollar king, yen slumps to 20-year low

The greenback was 0.43% higher at 126.40 yen after earlier reaching 126.56 for the first time since May 2002

