U.S. stocks dip, bond yields climb on tightening concerns
After the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.67% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.71%
Gold dips, but set for weekly gain on safe-haven demand
Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,971.04 per ounce
Oil rises on news EU may phase in a ban on Russian oil imports
Brent futures settled up $2.92, or 2.68%, at $111.70 a barrel
Hawkish Fedspeak keeps dollar king, yen slumps to 20-year low
The greenback was 0.43% higher at 126.40 yen after earlier reaching 126.56 for the first time since May 2002
