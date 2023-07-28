PHOTO
Stocks slip, yen surges on speculation of Bank of Japan policy tweak
10-yr JGB yields bust above cap; yen leaps, Nikkei sinks
US Stocks: Wall Street closes down, Dow snaps longest winning streak since 1987
U.S. Q2 advance GDP at 2.4% vs estimated 1.8%
Yen advances on BOJ policy tweak speculation, dollar steady
The Nikkei newspaper reported the central bank will maintain its 0.5% cap for the 10-year government bond yield
Oil prices open lower on demand concerns, remain on track for weekly gain
Brent crude fell 59 cents, or 0.7%, to $83.65 a barrel
Gold prices brace for biggest weekly decline in five
All precious metals set for weekly losses
Binance and its CEO seek dismissal of CFTC complaint
Lim filed a separate motion to dismiss the CFTC claims against him
