Stocks slip, yen surges on speculation of Bank of Japan policy tweak

10-yr JGB yields bust above cap; yen leaps, Nikkei sinks

US Stocks: Wall Street closes down, Dow snaps longest winning streak since 1987

U.S. Q2 advance GDP at 2.4% vs estimated 1.8%

Yen advances on BOJ policy tweak speculation, dollar steady

The Nikkei newspaper reported the central bank will maintain its 0.5% cap for the 10-year government bond yield

Oil prices open lower on demand concerns, remain on track for weekly gain

Brent crude fell 59 cents, or 0.7%, to $83.65 a barrel

Gold prices brace for biggest weekly decline in five

All precious metals set for weekly losses

Binance and its CEO seek dismissal of CFTC complaint

Lim filed a separate motion to dismiss the CFTC claims against him

