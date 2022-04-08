Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Dollar inches up to new two-year peak, set for best week in four

The dollar index rose as high as 99.904 in early Asia trade, its best level since May 2020

Gold flat as firmer dollar counters support from Ukraine crisis

Spot gold was subdued at $1,929.48 per ounce

Stocks set for weekly drop as rates reality bites

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was steady in morning trade and down about 1.5% for the week so far

Oil headed for 3% weekly fall on emergency stocks release

Brent crude futures rose 13 cents, or 0.1% to $100.71 a barrel