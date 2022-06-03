PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Stocks rise as investors await U.S. jobs data for Fed cues
Overnight, tech stocks led a rally on Wall Street
Oil prices steady on doubts OPEC+ can make up Russian deficit
Russian output has already dropped by 1 million bpd since its invasion of Ukraine
Gold hits 1-month high as dollar weakens, set for weekly gain
Gold price move towards $1,900 seems feasible - analyst
Dollar wavers as traders await U.S. jobs update
The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars each rose more than 1% overnight
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon