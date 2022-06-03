Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Stocks rise as investors await U.S. jobs data for Fed cues

Overnight, tech stocks led a rally on Wall Street

Oil prices steady on doubts OPEC+ can make up Russian deficit

Russian output has already dropped by 1 million bpd since its invasion of Ukraine

Gold hits 1-month high as dollar weakens, set for weekly gain

Gold price move towards $1,900 seems feasible - analyst

Dollar wavers as traders await U.S. jobs update

The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars each rose more than 1% overnight

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon