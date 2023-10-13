PHOTO
Dollar, yields rise, stocks fall after US consumer price data
Dollar index jumps; U.S. oil prices down
US Stocks: Wall Street falls as Treasury yields rise, investors digest inflation data
Consumer prices rise on gasoline and shelter costs
Oil climbs as U.S. sanctions, stockpile forecasts, raise supply concerns
Brent futures rose 36 cents, or 0.4%, to $86.36 per barrel
Dollar holds on to gains after firm US inflation; focus turns to China data
U.S. consumer prices were pushed higher by a jump in rental costs in September, data showed on Thursday
Gold trades below two-week highs as US inflation data stokes rate worries
Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,872.20 per ounce
US regulators sue Voyager Digital's former chief
The CFTC accused Voyager and Ehrlich of promising a safe haven for customers' digital assets stored on their platform
