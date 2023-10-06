Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Stocks climb in calm before potential US payrolls storm

Sliding oil prices have also provided some relief to markets

Sam Bankman-Fried demanded special privileges for his fund, ex-colleague testifies

The special privileges granted to the hedge fund, Alameda Research, included a $65 billion line of credit, several orders of magnitude bigger than the amount other users were able to borrow

US Stocks: Wall St ends down slightly; investors await Friday's payrolls

U.S. weekly jobless claims rise moderately

Oil on track for sharpest weekly decline since March

Both benchmarks had surged to 2023 highs last week, but Brent has dropped 11.8% and WTI by about 8.8% this week

Gold pauses after nine-session down streak ahead of US payrolls

Spot gold was steady at $1,820.35 per ounce

Dollar pauses rally as markets brace for US nonfarm payrolls test

Bond yields move inversely to prices

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon