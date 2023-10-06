PHOTO
Stocks climb in calm before potential US payrolls storm
Sliding oil prices have also provided some relief to markets
Sam Bankman-Fried demanded special privileges for his fund, ex-colleague testifies
The special privileges granted to the hedge fund, Alameda Research, included a $65 billion line of credit, several orders of magnitude bigger than the amount other users were able to borrow
US Stocks: Wall St ends down slightly; investors await Friday's payrolls
U.S. weekly jobless claims rise moderately
Oil on track for sharpest weekly decline since March
Both benchmarks had surged to 2023 highs last week, but Brent has dropped 11.8% and WTI by about 8.8% this week
Gold pauses after nine-session down streak ahead of US payrolls
Spot gold was steady at $1,820.35 per ounce
Dollar pauses rally as markets brace for US nonfarm payrolls test
Bond yields move inversely to prices
