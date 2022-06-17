Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Shock Swiss rate hike sets markets on edge ahead of BOJ

Stockmarkets sinking as interest rate rises beckon

Oil lower on demand concerns, but new Iran sanctions cap downside

Brent crude futures fell 47 cents, or 0.4%, to $119.34 a barrel

Yen tumbles from two-week high into BOJ decision, dollar bounces

The dollar clawed its way back from a one-week low against major peers

Gold dips as dollar, Treasury yields recover; faces worst week in a month

Spot gold was down 0.6% at $1,845.89 per ounce

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon