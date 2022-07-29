PHOTO
Shares rally as markets bet on more gradual rate hikes
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.41%
Dollar wallows near 6-week low to yen on view Fed to slow hikes
The dollar traded at 134.39 yen, bouncing 0.13% after an overnight plunge of 1.74%
Oil prices rise on tight supply as attention turns to OPEC+ meeting
Brent crude futures for September settlement, due to expire on Friday, rose 86 cents, or 0.8%, to $108.00 a barrel
Firm dollar pushes gold to fourth straight monthly loss
Spot gold was flat at $1,755.59 per ounce
