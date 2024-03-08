Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.



Gold poised for best week in 5 months as Powell hints at rate cuts

Spot gold was steady at $2,159.49 per ounce, as of 0120 GMT



Asia shares strike seven-month high ahead of US jobs data

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan peaked at 538.47 points in early Asia trade



Oil prices up as world's top consumers boost demand

Brent crude futures were up 0.45%, or 37 cents, at $83.32 a barrel at 0110 GMT



US Stocks: Wall Street rallies, S&P 500 posts record closing high

The Nasdaq Composite hit an intraday record high



Dollar droops ahead of payrolls

The dollar's weakness this week also set the Australian and New Zealand dollars 1.5% and 1.2% higher on the week respectively



FTX reaches settlement with BlockFi, may pay up to $874mln

The two companies had a close relationship before a 2022 market crash

