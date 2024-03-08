PHOTO
Gold poised for best week in 5 months as Powell hints at rate cuts
Spot gold was steady at $2,159.49 per ounce, as of 0120 GMT
Asia shares strike seven-month high ahead of US jobs data
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan peaked at 538.47 points in early Asia trade
Oil prices up as world's top consumers boost demand
Brent crude futures were up 0.45%, or 37 cents, at $83.32 a barrel at 0110 GMT
US Stocks: Wall Street rallies, S&P 500 posts record closing high
The Nasdaq Composite hit an intraday record high
Dollar droops ahead of payrolls
The dollar's weakness this week also set the Australian and New Zealand dollars 1.5% and 1.2% higher on the week respectively
FTX reaches settlement with BlockFi, may pay up to $874mln
The two companies had a close relationship before a 2022 market crash
