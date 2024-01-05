PHOTO
Global stocks set to snap 9-week winning streak on Fed repricing
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1% in the Asian morning
Dollar set for strongest week since July on reduced rate cut bets
The dollar index is up 1% for the week, its strongest performance since the week ending July 23
US Stocks: Wall St climbs on financials boost; investors parse jobs data
US private payrolls increase in December - ADP
Gold heads for first weekly fall in four as rate-cut hopes fade
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,054.10 per ounce
Oil prices higher on Fed comments on inflation, Middle East tensions
Brent crude futures were up 37 cents, or 0.5%, to $77.96 a barrel
Goldman in talks with BlackRock, Grayscale to be part of spot bitcoin ETFs - CoinDesk
The SEC is expected to announce its decision by Jan. 10
