Global stocks set to snap 9-week winning streak on Fed repricing

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1% in the Asian morning

Dollar set for strongest week since July on reduced rate cut bets

The dollar index is up 1% for the week, its strongest performance since the week ending July 23

US Stocks: Wall St climbs on financials boost; investors parse jobs data

US private payrolls increase in December - ADP

Gold heads for first weekly fall in four as rate-cut hopes fade

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,054.10 per ounce

Oil prices higher on Fed comments on inflation, Middle East tensions

Brent crude futures were up 37 cents, or 0.5%, to $77.96 a barrel

Goldman in talks with BlackRock, Grayscale to be part of spot bitcoin ETFs - CoinDesk

The SEC is expected to announce its decision by Jan. 10

